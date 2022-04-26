EXCERPT OF SPECIAL REPORT: The Great Yonkers Casino Gamble

You’re reading an excerpt of original reporting from our Examiner+ newsletter-style newsmagazine. To subscribe to Examiner+ with a 30-day free trial, click here: https://www.examiner-plus.com/ExaminerFree30

Last week, in part one of our Special Report, we looked at the genesis of Empire City, its evolution and growing popularity, and its quest to become a fully licensed casino with live dealers. Here, in part two, we take a candid look at some of the economic wins and social losses incurred by Yonkers and greater Westchester from its big bet on Empire City.

By Bailey Hosfelt

In New York, 18 to 24-year-olds currently have the highest percentage of problem gamblers at 24.8 percent. But for individuals recovering from a gambling addiction, the damage casinos like Empire City can create is dangerous enough — even without a full-fledged gaming license.

“It got me hooked.”

Ann, a Westchester resident who requested to go by her middle name to protect her identity, was never a gambler until she retired at 55.

The first time she went into Empire City, it was with her daughter, who had recently turned 21. She says going to the casino seemed like innocent fun at the time.

A month or two after her first visit, Ann went back. Then a few weeks later, she went back again.

“The more you play there, the more free plays you get [sent] in the mail,” Ann says. “So every time I got those, I thought, ‘I’ll play with their money so I can lose their $10.’”

But then it became Ann’s…

