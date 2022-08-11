News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Health The Putnam Examiner Top News 

Excerpt of Monkeypox in Putnam News Alert

Martin Wilbur 74 Views 0 min read
We are part of The Trust Project
Monkeypox
(Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The slow spread of monkeypox in the region continued as Putnam County reported its first case of the virus Thursday morning.

Putnam County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael J. Nesheiwat said…

Join as a member for full access to Examiner journalism and to support our local news reporting: https://www.examiner-plus.com/p/breaking-news-putnam-county-reports?r=oesa7&s=w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=direct

Share

Enjoy our local journalism here at The Examiner News? Then also join Examiner+, delivering additional bonus content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

Hope’s Door May Face Temporary Closure After COVID Outbreak

Martin Wilbur

‘Revolutionary’ Teacher Contract Settlement Reached in Brewster

Neal Rentz

Odell Defends Administration, Presents Budget Under Tax Cap

David Propper