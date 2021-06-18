Examiner Media Primary Election Special 2021

Candidates across several municipalities in Westchester and Putnam counties will be going head-to-head during the June 22 Primary Election.

See our Primary Election coverage.

Download the print version here – Examiner 6-15-21 Election

Early Voting Hours and Polling Sites for Primary

Friday, June 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 19, 12 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 20, 12 until 5 p.m.

Westchester County Early Voting Centers

County residents registered to vote can visit any early voting site