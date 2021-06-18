Examiner Media Primary Election Special 2021
Candidates across several municipalities in Westchester and Putnam counties will be going head-to-head during the June 22 Primary Election.
Early Voting Hours and Polling Sites for Primary
- Friday, June 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, June 19, 12 to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, June 20, 12 until 5 p.m.
Westchester County Early Voting Centers
County residents registered to vote can visit any early voting site
- Eastchester Public Library, 11 Oakridge Place, Eastchester, N.Y. 10709
- Dobbs Ferry Village Hall, 112 Main St., Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. 10522
- Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Ave., White Plains, N.Y. 10607
- St. Gregory The Great Church, 215 Halstead Ave., Harrison, N.Y. 10528
- Mamaroneck Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Rd., Mamaroneck, N.Y. 10543
- Mount Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park, 1 Wallace Drive, Mount Kisco, N.Y. 10549
- Mount Pleasant Community Center, 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla, N.Y. 10595
- Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, N.Y. 10562
- Pound Ridge Town House, 179 Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge, N.Y. 10576
- Rye Brook Firehouse, 940 King St., Rye Brook, N.Y. 10573
- Somers Town House, 335 Route 202, Somers, N.Y. 10589
- Jefferson Village Annex, 3500 Hill Boulevard, Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10598
- Yorktown Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10598
- Doles Center, 250 S. 6th Ave., Mount Vernon, N.Y. 10550
- Mount Vernon City Hall, 1 Roosevelt Square, Mount Vernon, N.Y. 10550
- New Rochelle City Hall Annex, 90 Beaufort Place, New Rochelle, N.Y. 10801
- New Rochelle United Methodist Church, 1200 North Ave., New Rochelle, N.Y. 10804
- Peekskill Nutrition Center Neighborhood Center, 4 Nelson Ave., Peekskill, N.Y. 10566
- Peekskill Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill, N.Y. 10566
- Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, N.Y. 10601
- Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Ave., Yonkers, N.Y. 10710
- Nodine Hill Community Center, 140 Fillmore St., Yonkers, N.Y. 10701
- Riverfront Library, 1 Larkin Center, Yonkers, N.Y. 10701