Examiner Exercised Poor Judgment in Printing Letter With Hateful Ideas

I am writing to express my disappointment in the recent letter to the editor from Richard Vastola, which was published by The Examiner regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. This letter exhibited extreme fragility and insensitivity, and undermines the progress Pleasantville continues to attempt to make as a community. It also contained falsehoods such as asserting that black struggles are self-inflicted.

It is my view that The Examiner plays a vital role in the spread of ideas within our community and should hold itself to a higher standard – one that does not include fragile and hateful ideas.

Thank you for your time.

Owen McAndrew

Pleasantville