Examiner+ Excerpt: Old Yorktown Car Dealership Site to House State’s Largest Electric School Bus Company

The state’s largest electric school bus company will be moving to the abandoned site of a former Yorktown car dealership to provide new buses, maintenance, and charging for districts and to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric.

Bird Bus is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year at 3805 Crompond Rd., the same location that has been empty for more than five years since a Kia dealership left the property. Robert Reichenbach, president of the Plainview, N.Y.-based Bird Bus, said the service portion of the facility will likely be operational by November.

There are currently about 20 of the company’s electric school buses – which it calls…

