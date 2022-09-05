Examiner+ Excerpt: Mt. Kisco Playwright Spreads Joy of Creating Plays Through Workshops

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Serena Norr understands as well as anyone the impact of being able to create your own stories.

The Mount Kisco playwright and director has had works performed at a variety of theaters across the country, including locally at the White Plains Performing Arts Center and the Westchester Collaborative Theater in Ossining.

But it is also Norr’s mission to have others express themselves in their own voice as well.

Early next Monday evening, Norr launches her first-ever six-week class for adults in partnership with the Mount Kisco Arts Council. Participants will learn how to develop characters, write dialogue and establish a setting as the foundation to help them write their own play.

“I think for people who are exploring playwriting, it’s really a great way to connect with yourself and your story and your ideas, but also with other people and to really understand the human experience, how other people talk and through other people’s stories,” Norr said of the program’s benefits. “It’s just a great way to understand…

