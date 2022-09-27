Examiner+ Excerpt: Mount Kisco Village Board Takes Stand Against Anti-Abortion Group
The following is a snippet of an article from our Examiner+ bonus content newsletter. Join with an Examiner membership to read the rest of this article: https://www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe
The Mount Kisco Village Board took no action last week on a request by an anti-abortion group to hold an annual silent prayer and protest in the downtown.
On two occasions, Mayor Gina Picinich asked for another board member to second a motion for the National Life Chain event for this Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., but the four other members remained silent.
The event’s local coordinator, Mary Louise Liebman, had written a letter to the Village Board on Sept. 7 stating that…
Join as a member to read the rest of this Examiner+ newsletter article: https://www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe
Martin has more than 30 years experience covering local news in Westchester and Putnam counties, including a frequent focus on zoning and planning issues. He has been editor-in-chief of The Examiner since its inception in 2007. Read more from Martin’s editor-author bio here. Read Martin’s archived work here: https://www.theexaminernews.com/author/martin-wilbur2007/