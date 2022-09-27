Examiner+ Excerpt: Mount Kisco Village Board Takes Stand Against Anti-Abortion Group

We are part of The Trust Project

The Mount Kisco Village Board took no action last week on a request by an anti-abortion group to hold an annual silent prayer and protest in the downtown.

On two occasions, Mayor Gina Picinich asked for another board member to second a motion for the National Life Chain event for this Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., but the four other members remained silent.

The event’s local coordinator, Mary Louise Liebman, had written a letter to the Village Board on Sept. 7 stating that…

