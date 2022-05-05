News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Examiner+ Excerpt: All-Girls Varsity Flag Football Kicks Off in Somers

Bailey Hosfelt 80 Views 1 min read

Somers High School girls’ flag football players pose with youth from the all-girls recreational flag football league in town, which Katie DiChiaro and Jennifer Kisslinger started in 2018. (Photo courtesy of Katie DiChiaro)

This spring, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) kicked off its all-girls varsity flag football pilot program in six sections throughout the state, including in Westchester and Putnam County’s own Section 1. Examiner+ recently connected with Somers High School flag football coach Katie DiChiaro and Jennifer Kisslinger. 

Together, DiChiaro and Kisslinger started an all-girls flag football league in 2018 through the Somers Youth Sports Association (SYSO). In the four years since, the recreational program and sport have grown exponentially. 

The two sat down to discuss girls’ flag football in Somers, NYSPHSAA’s pilot program, and their goals for the future of the sport. As an added bonus, four senior players share their thoughts on being involved in the inaugural season.

Examiner+: How did you initially decide to start an all-girls flag football program for Somers’ youth?

Jennifer Kisslinger: Katie’s been a…

