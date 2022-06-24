Ex-Peekskill Cop Gets Seven Years for Sexually Abusing Woman

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

A former Peekskill police officer was sentenced to seven years in state prison Thursday for sexually abusing a woman he threatened with arrest while he was on duty on multiple occasions between 2019 and 2020.

Michael Agovino, 36, of Orangetown, who resigned from the Peekskill Police Department in 2021 after being arrested by the Westchester District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 15, 2020, following an investigation in collaboration with Peekskill Police, also had 15 years of post-release supervision imposed by Judge Susan Cacace in Westchester County Court and must register as a sex offender.

The District Attorney’s Office had sought a higher sentence of 15 years behind bars after Agovino pled guilty on March 17 to all 20 counts contained in the indictment.

“Michael Agovino egregiously violated the trust of the Peekskill community, grossly abused his position of authority as a police officer, and violated his oath of office. While we are disappointed that the Court’s sentence did not meet our recommendation, Michael Agovino is going to prison,” District Attorney Mimi Rocah said. “We hope this case sends a message that no one is above the law.”

On two occasions in July 2019, Agovino, while on duty as a police officer and under the guise of working on an investigation, unlawfully entered the victim’s Peekskill home. During the first visit, Agovino demanded the victim remove all of her clothing, and then sexually abused her. On the second visit, Agovino returned to the home, threatened the victim with arrest unless she removed her clothing or performed a sex act on him, and again sexually abused her.

Over the next five months, on three separate occasions, while on duty, Agovino unlawfully entered, or attempted to enter, the victim’s home for his own sexual gratification at the expense of the victim, and in one instance sexually abused her. On the last date, in January 2020, unbeknownst to Agovino, the victim made an audio recording of their interaction, and provided that recording to the District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement made to the court, the victim explained the impact of Agovino’s actions: “I had to move out of my home and start over because it wasn’t a home anymore. Your actions took me from my hometown where I came from after 49 years. I was even pulling out my own hair and at one point, I even thought about taking my own life. This is about what you did… You took advantage of my…fear of your position.”

Rocah praised the “courage and bravery” of the victim to pursue justice against Agovino and the cooperation of the Peekskill Police Department to hold one of their own accountable.

“Several components came together in this case leading to justice for the victim and accountability for the defendant,” Rocah said. “First and foremost, the extremely brave victim fought to hold her abuser accountable by coming forward after being abused. Second, from the outset of this investigation, the Peekskill Police Department worked in partnership with this office on behalf of the victim. And, as always, we had a remarkable team of prosecutors, investigators and victim aides who worked tirelessly during the past two-and-a-half years to ensure that this victim was supported, and the defendant was held accountable.”

Peekskill Police Chief Leo Dylewski said Agovino’s actions were “not a representation of the men and women that work for the City of Peekskill Police Department.”

“We were appalled and disgusted when we found out what happened,” Dylewski remarked. “He got what he deserved.”

Special Prosecutions Deputy Division Chief Michelle Lopez said Agovino indicated in court that “he had a lot of regrets.”

“He never said sorry to her (the victim) for what he did and that had a tremendous impact on her,” Lopez said.

Agovino pled guilty to three counts of Burglary in the Second Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony, two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony, Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree, Stalking in the First Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony, and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, all felonies. He also pled guilty to four counts of Official Misconduct, three counts of Coercion in the Third Degree, and two counts of Forcible Touching, all misdemeanors.