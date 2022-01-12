Ex-Mets GM Found Not Guilty of DWI in White Plains

Former New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was found not guilty last week of Driving While Intoxicated last August when he was found by White Plains Police asleep in his car at a traffic light near the federal courthouse and police headquarters on South Lexington Ave.

Scott, 45, who lives in Rye, was arrested on August 31 at 4:17 a.m. by police. According to Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, Scott, who was in a 2018 Toyota, was initially disoriented and confused when he was awoken by police.

Rocah said Scott admitted to drinking earlier in the night at a Mets benefit event and failed the three standardized field sobriety tests that were administered. Following his arrest, Scott refused to submit to a chemical test to determine his blood alcohol content.

However, a judge ruled Jan. 6 Scott had actually passed the field sobriety tests and acquitted him of the misdemeanor DWI charge. Scott was ordered to pay a few traffic fines.

“I am thankful for today’s verdict. Nonetheless, I regret choices I made on Aug. 31, resulting in circumstances that led to my arrest,” Scott said in a statement. “Thank you to my attorneys, friends, professional associates, and most importantly, my family for supporting me throughout this process. I believe this humbling experience will make me a better husband, father, son, friend, and leader, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Scott was fired by the Mets on Nov. 1. Scott was originally hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager in 2020 before being promoted as general manager on an interim basis after Jared Porter was fired for allegedly sending lewd photos to a female reporter. Before joining the Mets in December 2020, Scott worked for the Boston Red Sox for 17 years.