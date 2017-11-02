Ex-DA Ignites New Legal Battle Against Sheriff

“Suggesting that those statements had a factual basis when made and that Mr. Smith only voluntarily retracted them when faced with contrary evidence undermines the apology and retraction and thereby suggests that Smith had evidence supporting the since retracted

Instead of Smith acknowledging he retracted false statements, he and his attorney have put forward discredited information, Sussman wrote, and pushed forward an “abandoned perspective” that Smith had reason to think the false claims he asserted against Levy were true.

statements when Smith published his press releases in March 2013,” Sussman wrote. “However, Smith already has admitted he had no such evidence.”

Sussman cited three instances where he believes Smith violated that non- deprecation agreement between the two sides.

Two instances are when Smith said in statements to The Putnam Examiner and the Putnam Daily Voice that “Each and everyday I strive to tell the truth and if I later learn new information, I make the correction,” in response to a press conference Langley held about seemingly debunked statements Smith sent to New York State and federal officials about Levy’s conduct while in office.

Another instance Sussman cited is when Kleinberg said, “In the years that followed, the Sheriff was embroiled in a very public lawsuit. He was deposed over the course of several days and responded candidly when he could not recall specifics about documents that were not in front of him. He testified to the best of his ability, even while watching his wife losing her fight with cancer on a daily basis. When the dust settled, and all of the information was in front of the Sheriff, he apologized to Levy for certain statements made based on what was known to him at the time.”

Kleinberg dismissed the idea that the non-disparagement clause was broken.

“There was no violation of the settlement agreement,” Kleinberg said. “The timing of this motion, less than two weeks before the election, is inescapable. I intend to file a cross-motion seeking appropriate relief.”