Eugene Sheridan

It is with great sorrow that the family of Eugene A. Sheridan Jr. announced his passing on Oct. 24 after a prolonged struggle with cancer. He was 79.

Sheridan was born in White Plains on Easter Sunday, Apr. 13, 1941. The son of immigrant parents from Ireland, Gene inherited his love of art and beauty from his mother Jean, an artist, and an incredible sense of humor and industry from his father, Eugene Sr.

He grew up in Chappaqua, and from an early age, he loved to travel and loved foreign languages, especially Spanish. He had an excellent singing voice, and during his high school years at Archbishop Stepinac High School White Plains, performed in a production of “Oklahoma.” It was one of his fondest memories, and as he would like to say of his acting career, “I coulda been a contenda!”

He attended Providence College, graduating in 1963. Pursing his passion for history, he graduated with a master’s degree from Villanova University in 1965. Always intellectually curious, Gene continued his post-graduate studies at NYU, within reach of a doctoral degree.

Sheridan served his country as a U.S. Army captain during the Vietnam War, and after a brief stint as a teacher in Brooklyn, joined his father’s real estate business in Chappaqua.

His first marriage, to Patricia Connell, ended in divorce in 1978, after which Gene became active in the local chapter of Separated, Divorced and Remarried Catholics.

A man of great spiritual faith, it was at these meetings that he would meet the love of his life, Carmela Turco. After an eight-year courtship, they married in 1986, settling in Briarcliff Manor. Sheridan worked as a social worker with adolescents and seniors for 20 years. In 1999, together with Carmela, they established and owned the Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast in Salisbury Mills, N.Y. They also enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the U.S., Mexico and Europe.

After retiring to Cape Cod in 2011, Gene enjoyed the Cape Symphony, fine dining,

reading and continuing his historical research. His most recent subject – the life and work of the artist Alonso Wells. Sheridan was a member of St. Mary Magdala Ecumenical Church and was a loyal supporter of numerous charities. The memory of his gentle smile will forever warm our hearts.

Sheridan is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carmela; his son, David Sheridan, of Michigan; his sister, Sister Patricia Sheridan, RDC, of White Plains; his stepchildren, Susan Corbo of Dennis, Mass., Andrew Corbo of New York City; and his granddaughter, Isabella Corbo of New York City. A stepson, John Corbo, predeceased him.

Viewing took place at Hallett Funeral Home on Oct. 30. The family received friends on Nov. 1 at the Beecher Flooks Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Nov. 2 at the Chapel of the Divine Compassion, 52 N. Broadway in White Plains. Interment followed at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

Our thanks to the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod for their devoted service to Gene and his family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod.