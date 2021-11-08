Enjoy the Holiday Train Show Followed By Some Great Eats

By Morris Gut

The glittering 30th annual Holiday Train Show is on track to start on Nov. 20 and run through Jan. 23 at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx near Fordham University.

It’s a seasonal treat, a must for the young and the young at heart. Thousands of Westchester residents, myself included, look forward to visiting the Botanical Garden, walking through the beautifully restored Enid Haupt Conservatory and seeing the seductive floral arrangements and dramatic plantings. It is one of the first Christmas events of the season.

There are themed dining pavilions throughout the park and near the Enid Haupt Pavilion – the casual Pine Tree Café and Hudson Garden Grill. Open daily. Early dining is recommended since the hours are until 6 p.m. most days and until 10:30 p.m. on certain dates.

For more information, call 646-627-7711 or 718-817-8700. For info on the train show, including times and tickets, visit www.nybg.org.

After taking in all that beauty, we do get hungry. Here are some tasty options on your way home.

Mario’s

Arthur Avenue is just a stone’s throw from the Botanical Garden. Since 1919, five generations of the Migliucci family have worked the front and back of the house, making sure patrons are taken care of at this venerable Little Italy institution. Amiable Regina Migliucci is at the helm.

For starters, enjoy the palate-pleasing lagniappe of marinated carrots, hot peppers and crusty Arthur Avenue bread. Great appetizers include the hot antipasto platter for two and the Spiedini al la Romana (skewered deep-fried mozzarella sandwiches).

Move on to entrees such as the penne rustica with sausage; stuffed braciola napolitana; osso bucco the size of Mount Vesuvius; or the traditional chicken parmigiana.

Open Tuesday through Sunday. There’s a free parking lot and valet service.

Mario’s is located at 2342 Arthur Ave. in the Bronx. Info: 718-584-1188 or visit www.mariosrestarthurave.com.

Artie’s Steak & Seafood

There is an enhanced craft beer list as well as specialty cocktails and wines by the glass. There are also big combination platters to share, a loaded lobster salad roll at lunch and a deluxe-size hamburger platter.

Owner Spiro Chagares and his staff offer patrons a fine melding of traditional and contemporary dishes served with flair. Sit back in one of several dining areas and enjoy delectable lamb sliders; hearty seafood chowder; a seafood platter for two; tender short rib; a massive Zuppa Di Pesce; tender oven roasted rack of lamb; American shellfish jambalaya; chardonnay poached salmon with seafood; and fresh lobster prepared in a variety of styles.

Check out the bar and lounge in the evening for good networking. Open seven days. Free parking.

Artie’s Steak & Seafood is located at 394 City Island Ave. in the Bronx. Info: 718-885-9885 or visit www.artiescityisland.com.

Jack’s Bar

Jack’s is the new kid on the block – and a darn good one, too. Seasonal decorations are up, and owner Shane Clifford has been drawing a fine crowd. It has been remodeled and offers an enhanced Irish-American tavern menu on steroids. That’s the best way to describe it.

Generous specialties coming out of Chef Brendan Donohoe’s kitchen include spicy chicken ranch pizza; pepperoni and salami calzone; half roasted duck; decadent short rib mac and cheese; Jack’s meatballs; burrata pizza cooked in their wood-fired oven; Berkshire pork chop; and grilled lamb sliders. The staff could not be friendlier.

Open daily. There’s indoor and outdoor seating and televisions to watch. Municipal parking is free in the evenings.

Jack’s Bar is located at 219 Main St. in Eastchester. Info: 914-652-7650 or visit www.jackseastchester.com.

Maria

Two-time winners of Michelin’s prestigious Bib Gourmet Award, brothers Peter and Giovanni Cucullo have been causing a stir in New Rochelle, drawing patronage from all over Westchester for their flavorful riff on Italian and global cooking. I love their happy hours from 3 to 7 p.m. when they offer favorite beverages and small plates that are loaded with flavor.

I am already hooked on eclectic dishes like the glazed pork ribs, truffled green beans, grilled sausage with sweet and spicy Peruvian peppers, meatballs, cauliflower fritters and roasted shishito peppers.

A comfy dining room and bar is filled with artifacts from Mom. Friendly staff, too. The family also operates the bustling Fratelli Pizza & Pasta next door. Open Tuesday through Sunday.

Maria is located at 11 Huguenot St. in New Rochelle. Info: 914-636-0006 or visit www.marianewrochelle.com.

Gusto Pizza

David Masliah and Chef Erwen Perez of Encore have opened an artisanal pizza shop next to their popular bistro. One taste of their pies and your palate will fly off to foodie heaven.

The imported wood-burning pizza oven is named Victor, after David’s father, who was a pizzaiolo in France for many years. There’s wine by the glass, appetizers, salads and delicious personal-size pizzas such as the Margherita (tomato, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil) or the Pancetta (tomato, pancetta, crème fraiche, onion and mozzarella). A cozy and colorful setting.

Open seven days, from 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Gusto Pizza is located at 18 Chatsworth Ave. in Larchmont. Info: 914-881-3466 or visit www.gustopizzany.com.

Macelleria

This high-end Italian steakhouse offers classic cuts of prime beef and chops along with a hearty helping of Italian-American specialties. Tony Lala and his crew will take good care of you.

Be seated in the handsomely renovated dining room and bar and lounge and peruse the menu over a glass of wine. There are diver scallops, steak tartare, slabs of Canadian bacon, spaghetti carbonara, pappardelle with short rib Ragu, zuppa di pesce and even a classic burger to enjoy. Carnivores should consider the lamb chops, veal chop or New York strip steak.

Open seven days for lunch and dinner. Macelleria is located at 111 Bedford Rd. in Armonk. Info: 914-219-5728 or visit www.macelleriaitaliansteakhouse.com.

Mughal Palace

Owner Mohammad Alam serves a delicious variety of regional Indian specialties. Look for the Lasuni Gobi (cauliflower florets tossed with bell peppers, onion, garlic and green herbs); chicken barbecue kabab (marinated boneless chicken cooked in the tandoor oven); lamb bhuna (pieces of lamb cooked in a medium-spiced sauce of bell peppers, tomatoes and fresh Indian herbs); and mango chicken (boneless chunks of chicken cooked with fresh mango, ginger, garlic and dry spices). A glass of lassi with help wash it all down. Cocktails are served. Open seven days.

Mughal Palace is located at 16 Broadway in Valhalla. Info: 914-997-6090 or visit www.mughalpalace.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or by e-mail at gutreactions@optonline.net.