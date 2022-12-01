Empty Cortlandt Supermarket on Route 6 Attracting Interest

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A former ShopRite supermarket on Route 6 in Cortlandt that closed four years ago to move into a larger and more modern location nearby is attracting interest.

During a Hudson Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting earlier this month, Cortlandt Economic Development Consultant George Oros disclosed German international discount retailer Lidl was close to moving into the 55,000-square-foot building recently, but walked away at the closing table.

Since then, Oros said other potential businesses have stepped forward.

“We’ve had a number of inquiries. One is very exciting. Others are pretty good,” Oros remarked without providing specifics.

Oros did reveal that one of the large vacant spaces at the Cortlandt Town Center will soon be filled. He said Ashley Furniture will be setting up shop where Office Max was located.

Meanwhile, the Town of Cortlandt has issued a Request Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for the redevelopment of the Cortlandt Quarry in Verplanck. Responses to the RFEI are due January 6, 2023.

The Cortlandt Quarry is a town-owned 99-acre parcel located on the Hudson River on the northwest side of Broadway, just north of 11th Street. The town is seeking responses from qualified developers for the re-use and redevelopment of the quarry for recreational, entertainment, cultural uses and other complementary accessory uses such as restaurants and shops.

Cortlandt intends to lease up to 11 designated areas or “Pad Sites” within the property. Currently, there is an existing development proposal at Pad Site 3 for an indoor soccer facility.

“Hopefully we get some good responses,” Oros said. “There are hidden gems throughout all of Cortlandt.”

The quarry property was formerly owned by Con Edison and was also the site of a limestone quarry that ceased operation in the 1950s. Subsequently, a portion of the quarry site filled with natural spring waters and now forms a 31-acre pond on the parcel, which is a defining feature of the property.

In 2019, Cortlandt received a $3.2 million federal grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) with a $3.2 million local match to help the town construct some of the infrastructure needed to prepare the site for investment and redevelopment. As part of the EDA grant, a 3,000 linear foot access road will be constructed connecting the inland portion of the site to the waterfront and providing access to a number of the leasable pad sites.