Empire City Teaming Up with Feeding Westchester to Fight Food Insecurity

Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts will once again be joining forces with Feeding Westchester to raise awareness of food insecurity during Hunger Action Month. The national initiative, which takes place each September, strives to inspire individuals to learn about food insecurity in their communities and support the mission of ensuring neighbors of all ages are well-nourished.

Empire City will light its iconic porte cochère orange nightly throughout the month of September. Empire City is also participating in the ‘Eating for Orange’ initiative, a collaboration among local restaurants and influencers in partnership with Feeding Westchester in which dining establishments offer orange-inspired dishes and drinks to raise awareness of the initiative, with educational materials on display.

Recent data by Feeding America, of which Feeding Westchester is a member, identifies that food insecurity in Westchester County has increased more than 50% during the pandemic. In New York State, roughly one in six individuals struggle with hunger and are often forced to choose between food and other basic necessities, such as medicine. Approximately 200,000 Westchester residents currently struggle with food insecurity.

“The culture of MGM Resorts has always been to contribute positively to the communities we serve by addressing core issues that align with our philanthropic pillars,” said Ed Domingo, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts. “Those who struggle with hunger in our communities are our friends and neighbors. We care about them deeply and will continue to work to support programs that ensure everyone has access to nutritious meals.”

Among the orange-inspired dishes featured at Empire City Casino dining establishments to help raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity include:

Orange Chicken Stir Fry , Broccoli and Orange Peppers with Jasmine Rice – The Pub

Broccoli and with Jasmine Rice – Sweet & Sour Shrimp with Rice and Plantain – The Big Kitchen

Habanero Orange Chicken with Poblano Mexican Corn – Lil Cocina

with Poblano Mexican Corn – The New Amsterdam Cocktail:A Twist on the classic Amsterdam from the Victor Bergeron’s Trader Guide, typically made with gin and served in a coupe sans ice, will now be shaken and strained over ice with orange vodka, triple sec, orange juice, orange bitters and garnished with an orange slice and cherry.

Empire City’s efforts to address food insecurity are not limited to Hunger Action Month and are in effect year-round. Empire City has donated nearly $50,000 so far this year to several area nonprofit organizations that offer programs to combat food insecurity, including YCAP (Yonkers Community Action Program), Youth Shelter Program of Westchester, Yonkers Family YMCA, BronxWorks, Catholic Charities, and more. Feeding Westchester was also a recent recipient of a $10,000 MGM Resorts Foundation Grant to support their food recovery initiatives.

In addition to food insecurity programs, MGM Resorts philanthropic areas of focus include public education and workforce development.

