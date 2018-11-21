Elmwood Country Club Redevelopment Debated

Ridgewood Real Estate Partners purchased the 106-acre Elmwood Country Club on Dobbs Ferry Road in Greenburgh for $13 million in 2017. The intention at the time of the purchase was to develop 175 townhouses for people age 55 and older.

Under the developer’s proposed plan, the project, called Elmwood Preserve, would offer three to four-bedroom townhouses sized about 2,500-square-feet each. On-site shared amenities would include a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and walking trails.

At the Nov. 14 meeting of the Greenburgh Town Board, that proposal was discussed as well as the viability of building 119 single-family residences as freestanding homes, which would be in line with existing zoning.

The single-family home option is the choice of some residents in the area who strongly oppose the town-house plan.

Stating that both he and the Town Board want community buy-in to the project, Town Supervisor Pay Feiner, says he supports the decision to hire the services of a professional land use firm to do an independent environmental review of both proposals.

Feiner proposes that representatives from both sides meet and agree on requests for proposals for the selection of such a consultant. He also suggests that the committee creating the RFP include the applicant, civic leaders, residents, and members of the Worthington Civic Association, Hilltop Farms Civic Association and Worthington Woodlands Civic Association.

Environmental concerns, traffic concerns, tax concerns, the building of a free ball field and other quality of life issues in the vicinity of the proposed development site are all up for discussion and review.