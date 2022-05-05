Elmsford Vet Charged with Six Counts of Animal Cruelty

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An Elmsford veterinarian was charged last week with physically abusing pets that were brought into his Main Street Animal Hospital on six occasions.

The SPCA Westchester Law Enforcement Unit and the Westchester District Attorney’s Office arrested Javier Diaz, DVM, 46, on six counts of animal cruelty, assault in the third degree and forgery in the second degree following a joint investigation.

According to the SPCA, an investigation of the hospital at 33 E. Main St. in Elmsford revealed between April 9 and April 27, Diaz gave a certificate of a rabies vaccination and charged a pet owner with administering the vaccination.

Diaz also allegedly physically abused animals, such as a two-month-old kitten that was hit on the head with a nail clipper designed to cut dog’s nails that was then jammed into the cat’s mouth, causing the kitten to sustain a laceration to its gum and palate.

Meanwhile, Diaz also allegedly abused several dogs. A Shiba Inu dog was punched in the ribs, while a Labrador Retriever had his front paw twisted and a nail clipper jabbed in his ribs, causing the dog to cry out in pain. The dog was then allegedly kicked in the ribs.

While treating a three-legged senior German Shepherd, Diaz allegedly kicked the dog in the chest and then twisted and pulled the dog’s ear that was being treated for an ear infection so hard that the dog screamed incessantly. He then kicked the dog a second time in its jaw, causing the dog to jerk its head backward, striking a veterinary assistant that was holding the dog in place. The veterinary assistant suffered a bloody nose and suffered unjustifiable physical pain to her head and neck.

The abuse didn’t stop there, according to investigators. A chihuahua dog was in a dog crate crying when Diaz punched the dog to make it stop crying, and a Shih Tzu dog was choked, causing the dog to almost lose consciousness and sustain unjustifiable pain and suffering.

“We are absolutely sickened by the abuse these animals suffered at the hands of Javier Diaz, DVM. Veterinarians take an oath to protect animal health and welfare not to cause pain and misery,” said Shannon Laukhuf, SPCA Westchester’s Executive Director.

Laukhuf is asking anyone who suspects their pet was harmed in Diaz’s care, to call the SPCA’s 24-hour animal cruelty hotline at (914) 941-7797.

Diaz was arraigned in Elmsford Village Court.