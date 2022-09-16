Elmsford Resident First in Westchester with West Nile Virus

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An Elmsford resident has been confirmed to be the first individual in Westchester County to be diagnosed with West Nile Virus. Westchester Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler reported the individual has multiple underlying medical conditions and is recovering at home.

“This first case of West Nile Virus should remind us all to take precautions against mosquito bites by removing standing water from our property, especially after recent heavy rain and flooding, and using repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active,” Amler said.

The Westchester County Department of Health evaluated standing water around the resident’s home and nearby catch basins, and treated those with larvicide as needed.

West Nile Virus is an infection that most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but can be more serious particularly for people 60 and older, and those with other health complications. In 2021 and 2020, three people were diagnosed with West Nile Virus, and in 2019, one Westchester County resident had the virus.

Throughout the season, the Health Department traps and tests mosquitoes to track the presence of mosquito-borne viruses. The Health Department recommended residents should inspect their property and remove any standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property should report them to the Health Department at (914) 813-5000.