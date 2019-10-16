Elmsford Man Arraigned on Vehicular Manslaughter in Killing of Pedestrian in White Plains

Glen Robinson, 26, of Elmsford has been arraigned on a charge of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a class D felony, in the death of 57-year-old Susan Benjamin-Bailey in August.

Robinson appeared in White Plains City Court Oct. 10. Following arraignment, he was released on bail and is scheduled to return to court Nov. 14, 2019.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019, the felony complaint alleges Robinson was driving while intoxicated in White Plains. At the intersection of Tarrytown Road and Central Avenue Robinson drove his Chevrolet Cruze into the brick meridian in front of the Westchester County Center plowing into a pedestrian and killing her. Susan Benjamin-Bailey was a Bronx resident on her way to work in White Plains when she was killed. Robinson’s vehicle also rammed into the raised planter which held a standing clock, damaging all of it.

The victim, Susan Benjamin-Bailey, was taken to White Plains Hospital where she died from her injuries.