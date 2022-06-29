Ellner Defeats Sheehy in Putnam District 5 Legislature GOP Primary

Carmel businessman Greg Ellner prevailed over Pat Sheehy Tuesday in a Republican primary for the District 5 seat on the Putnam County Legislature being vacated by retiring Legislator Carl Albano.

According to unofficial results from the Putnam County Board of Elections, Ellner defeated Sheehy, 280-238. It’s unclear if those totals include early voting.

Sheehy, former director of the Putnam County Office for Senior Resources, was narrowly endorsed by GOP district leaders over Ellner, a businessman who specializes in water and wastewater disinfection.

“I want to thank all the many family and friends who helped and supported me through the primary election. I worked hard but it just wasn’t meant to be. God has other plans for me!” Sheehy stated on Facebook. “But let’s keep Putnam Red I urge all to get behind the elected candidate for Republican Legislator, Greg Ellner, for the good of the country and the good of county.”

Ellner is a graduate of the University of Connecticut, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Throughout his life and career, Ellner stated he has become a true fiscal conservative who understands that spending must be managed so taxes do not continue to rise at an uncontrollable rate.

“Status quo policy that keeps our county government tax increase from exceeding the state-mandated tax cap is just acceptable; we need to do better,” he said during the campaign. “The tax cap allows for an increased tax levy of 2% or the sum of one plus the inflation factor; with current high inflation, the door is open for potential property levy increases greater than 2%.”

“I’m not a politician, I’m a husband, a father, a taxpayer, a coach, and a businessman with deep roots in the community,” Ellner stated. “I’m running so that Putnam County can be an affordable, safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”