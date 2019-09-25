Elements Massage, White Plains

Yorktown resident Ed Lachterman knows first-hand the health benefits of massage.

Lachterman, who serves on the Yorktown Town Board, said last week he has health problems that have been aided through massage. He has herniated discs and bulging discs. Massage has not only helped alleviate his pain, it has also has helped to align his body, Lachterman said. Massage is “much better than pain killers,” he said. “It’s a tremendous, tremendous help.”

For the past year-and-a-half Lachterman and his wife, Carol, have been the owners of the Elements Massage franchise in White Plains, which originally opened five-and-a-half years ago. “I did it because I believe in massage,” he said.

The main focus of his business is therapeutic massage, Lachterman said. “So we focus on issues that you may have. So, I’m a perfect candidate. If I were call to make an appointment the front desk staff, our wellness member associates, are going to ask some questions to see what my needs are. Do I like a deep pressure massage or a deep tissue massage or do I want something lighter? Do I have any problem areas?” Another question asked by his staff is if a person does much exercising, he said. “We have somebody who is a personal trainer who understands some of the aches and pains you may have from that,” he said. “They can gear the massage to what your needs are.”

Some of the treatments use essential oils, such as lavender, to accentuate the massage, Lachterman said. “Those help your body in a recovery mode or a relaxation mode,” he said. “Essential oils actually will break through the blood barrier rather quickly.”

Lachterman said he receives massages at his business, including one for about 75 minutes last week.

Lachterman explained why massage is so effective. “When you have issues with your muscles you actually have your muscles manipulated to help loosen them up and straighten them out,” he said. “I get severe muscle spasms in my shoulders. In my neck alone I have four herniations and two bulges. So there are times when everything is just pulling in my neck. To have someone work the muscles, release the tension and loosen it up, helps the rest of your body.”

“I’ve gone into the massage room with my pain level at an eight or nine out of 10 which is really, really kicking you. You feel it. It’s hard to concentrate, hard to focus, hard to sit, hard to stand, hard to lie down,” Lachterman said “And I’ve left virtually pain free.”

Elements Message is located at 1 N. Broadway in White Plains. For more information call 914-214-9279 or visit https://elementsmassage.com/white-plains