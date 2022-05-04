Electric Charging Station Rules Approved for Yorktown Malls

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Yorktown Town Board recently voted to approve changes to the Town Code that will allow free electric-vehicle charging stations at local malls.

The changes allow Volta Charging, a San Francisco-based vehicle-charging company, to apply for the installation of four charging stations and video screens that accompany the charging kiosks at the Jefferson Valley Mall and the Staples Plaza on Route 202.

“This legislation paves the way for our community to benefit from and grow with new technologies that will provide free or subsidized charging for electric vehicles,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Yorktown has emerged as a regional leader regarding renewable energy initiatives, and this is the next step in our mission of environmental stewardship.”

The charging kiosks would be about seven-and-a-half feet tall and include 27- by 48-inch screens that display advertising like screens at gas pumps.

“If we want to foster the revolution and move into the EV cars, it behooves the town to at least come up with the policies to foster these charging stations,” said Councilman Sergio Esposito.

Volta will place the charging kiosks close to store entrances to encourage electric vehicle use and to avoid distracting drivers on roads.

Town officials and speakers at a public hearing expressed concerns about the possible advertising content.

Volta engineering project manager Samuel Lee told the Town Board in February that Volta does not allow advertising related to politics, cannabis, tobacco, or alcohol. Volta’s advertisers include national brands like Coke, Walgreens and Stop & Shop.

Councilman Tom Diana said the changes to the Town Code were well-written and charging station oversight will be monitored by town officials.

“This is why we have a Planning Board and all our committees out there that give us ideas on what we should do with certain things,” said Councilman Diana.

The mall owners now need to submit applications that will be reviewed by town officials for approval. The Jefferson Valley Mall is under the Town Board’s jurisdiction and the Staples Plaza is under the Planning Board.