Election Reform Requires Adjustment for BOE, Committee

While spring hasn’t come early, it might feel that way to Putnam County Board of Election workers and political committee members as the timeline to get candidates on the ballot has been pushed up due to election reform passed at the state level earlier this year.

For the first time in decades, candidates seeking public office in New York need to start collecting signatures to get on the ballot later this month now that the primary date has been moved from September to June to match when the federal primary is held. In years past, candidates and committee members didn’t need to collect signatures until late May and committees didn’t need to decide on endorsements until at least April.

Several town committees, including in Carmel and Southeast, have already selected its candidates for local elections. The board of elections is also working toward getting things ready with an accelerated schedule.

Republican election commissioner Tony Scannapieco said he would’ve liked to see the new election schedule implemented next year rather than this year because it now feels rushed. He argued state assembly members and senators, who voted for the new layout, don’t want kinks worked out next year when they are all up for reelection.