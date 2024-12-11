Elected Officials, Union Leaders Call for More Funding for Roads

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A large contingent of state and local elected officials and union leaders gathered in Montrose last week to call for increased funding for road safety improvements in next year’s state budget.

During a Dec. 5 press conference at the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local Training Center, speakers insisted that an additional $800 million was needed to get roadways into good condition, including $100 million specifically for Region 8, which encompasses much of the Hudson Valley region.

“Our state roads are our lifeline. They connect our communities,” said state Sen. Peter Harckham (D-Lewisboro), who spearheaded the announcement. “Our part of the state has more state roads, and they are in greater need of repair than anywhere else in the state. We’re not getting our fair share.”

Region 8 includes 5,461 lane miles of roadway, the most in the state, and has New York’s worst rated roads and bridges. According to state Department of Transportation (DOT) statistics, 60 percent of Region 8 roads and half of its bridges are in poor condition.

John T. Cooney, executive director of the Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley, Inc., said $800 million for statewide road funding is not a contrived number.

“The $800 million increase in the New York State DOT Core Program is necessary to fill the gap caused by unprecedented inflation of over 25 percent in construction costs since 2022,” Cooney said. “The motoring public and all residents of New York State deserve well-maintained roads and bridges.”

Officials said statistics show the number of its repaved lane miles in Region 8 have dropped by almost half in two years, from 430 miles in 2022 to 245 miles in 2024. Region 8 also has the worst repaving cycle in the state. On average, it takes 16 years for state roadways to be repaved, while the repaving cycle is only 12 years for the rest of the state.

“The Hudson Valley has the worst-rated roads in New York State, despite residents paying some of the highest taxes in the country,” said Assemblyman Matt Slater (R-Yorktown). “This unacceptable reality not only puts drivers at risk but also hinders economic growth and quality of life.”

Elected officials said the most complaints lodged by constituents are the deplorable conditions of roadways.

“My office could clear a forest by printing out every complaint we receive about the state of the roads. Enough is enough!” remarked Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg (D-Ossining).

Harckham and the local contingent of state legislators were able to recently secure $15 million to have Route 9A repaved from Cortlandt to Briarcliff Manor.