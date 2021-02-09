Eleanor Kwap, 94, of Brewster died Feb. 1.

Kwap was born and raised in Yonkers to Stephen and Rose Kranko on Apr. 27, 1926.

After graduation from Yonkers High School of Commerce, she worked as a secretary. Theodore and Eleanor married in 1950. They moved to Brewster with their children, Patricia and Richard, in 1958.

Eleanor’s avocation was gardening and neighbors could often find her outside in her garden. She had a smile and kind word for all she knew. For 30 years she volunteered at Putnam Hospital’s Brewster Eagle Eye Thrift Store. Eleanor worked at Grolier Educational Corp. in Danbury.

Candlewood Lake, Conn. was a big part of their family’s life. For over 35 years, they were members of the Candlewood Power Squadron and Danbury Yacht Club. Eleanor and Theodore enjoyed travel with the Southeast Seniors and IBM where Theodore worked. She was a member of the Brewster Senior Center. They enjoyed wintering in Florida after Theodore retired.

The family wishes to thank all her aides and neighbors for her care at home. Eleanor is predeceased by husband, Theodore; son Richard, her sister, Florence O’Connell; brother-in-law Joseph O’Connell; and recently nephew Warren O’Connell. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Bruce) Kemble; granddaughter Cheryl (Eric) Kozlowski of New Fairfield, Conn.; grandson David Kemble of North Carolina; great-grandchildren Shawn Kemble and Emma, Abigail and Leah Kozlowski; daughter in-law Kathy Feeney Kwap; and cousins in Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Putnam Hospital, Volunteer Office, 670 Stoneleigh Ave., Carmel, N.Y. 10512.

Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Beecher Funeral Home in Brewster from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11 at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church in Brewster at 10 a.m.