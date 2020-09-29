Eleanor E. Scogna, a resident of Carmel, died September 21. She was 83.

She was born October 20, 1936 in New York City, to Fridolin and Margareta Scholl, and was stepdaughter to Marie Scholl. She married the love of her life, Albert A. Scogna, on November 8, 1959 in Hawthorne. He predeceased Eleanor in 2012.

She worked for many years at The Singer Company, Stamford, CT. Family was the most important thing to Eleanor. She and Albert were blessed with four children; Vincent (Nancy), Holly Rinaldi (Louis), April Griffin (John) and Gary, as well as seven grandchildren; Vincent, Christian, Julia, Ella, Conner, Jack and Ryan.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at her Long Beach Island, NJ beach house. She belonged to the Community Crafters at the Mahopac Library where she enjoyed knitting and crocheting scarves, blankets and hats that were donated to families in need.