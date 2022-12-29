Elderly Somers Man Killed in House Fire

We are part of The Trust Project

A 72-year-old Somers man was killed in a house fire Monday morning on Barlow Court.

Richard Jordan was discovered by Somers firefighters in the room in the two-family home where the blaze began after it was extinguished.

Somers Fire Chief Jonathan Mackay stated in a release, firefighters were unable to search the room prior due to heavy fire conditions. Jordan was the only person in the home when firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:25 a.m. Dec. 26.

Mackay said when firefighters arrived smoke from the wood frame structure was visible from a distance. Approximately 60 firefighters from Somers and Yorktown battled the blaze, which they were able to contain to one section of the home.

No firefighters were hurt. Somers volunteers remained at the scene until 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services Cause & Origin team and the New York State Police. State Police said no evidence of suspicious activity has been found.