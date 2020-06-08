Eileen Brady.

Eileen T. Brady, a Peekskill resident for more than 30 years, died May 31. She was 87.

Brady was born in New York City on Feb. 22,1933, to Andrew McCarthy and Mary Elizabeth (Conroy), the oldest of seven children that included Andrew McCarthy (Margaret), Veronica Tobin (John), Mary Sweeny (Tom), Denis McCarthy (Maureen), Kathleen Taylor (John) and Thomas McCarthy (Katie).

She was raised and taught in the Bronx and accomplished her main goal of being a devoted, caring wife and mother. Her husband, Joe, predeceased her in 2013 after 58 years of marriage. Her son, Vincent, and grandson Vincent also predeceased her. She is survived by her loving children, Joe (Ann), Jamie (Karen) and Jean; doting granddaughters Kris Ann, Lauren, Caitlin and Nikki Dee; sister-in-law Anne Martyn; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Mass will be offered at a later time.

Those wishing to honor Eileen may make a donation to the This is Me Foundation, 1829 Maple Ave., Peekskill, N.Y. 10566 or the 69th Infantry Regimental Historical Trust, 68 Lexington Ave., New York, N.Y. 10010.

The Bradys would like to thank all our family and friends, especially our “essential friends,” for their wonderful support over the past few weeks.