Eighth Annual White Plains ComicFest Slated for May 6

The White Plains Cares Coalition and the White Plains Youth Bureau are partnering with the White Plains City Center to host the 8th Annual White Plains ComicFest on Saturday, May 6 at the White Plains City Center, 5 Mamaroneck Ave., in the heart of downtown from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s ComicFest will be held on the third floor atrium near the National Showcase Movie Theatre in the City Center. The event will feature more than 30 vendors. Participants will meet and interact with comic artists and creators including Nancy Silberkleit, Will Torres, Russ Rainbolt and Cristian S. Aluas and many more! Special activities include Local Hometown Heroes; Teen E-Sports Gaming; Cosplay Costume Contest; Kids Activities & Art Showcase; Comicon Collectibles & Market; Art Creator Workshops; Fun Zone activities; Light Saber Training with the Empire Saber Guild Padawan Training Institute and photo opportunities with the 501st Empire City Garrison – “May The Force Be With You!”

Register for free, the first 500 people to register will have their names entered into a raffle to win cash prizes (must be present to win). Register at https://theconatwp.com/tickets/. Remember to come dressed as your favorite superhero. For more information, please call 914- 422-1378.