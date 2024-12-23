Early Eyes on Class AA Peekskill, Yorktown, Class A Byram Hills

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

The first leg of a marathon stretch of Section 1 basketball is complete, and here’s just some of what we know as we head toward the holiday break.

We reckoned Class AA is likely going to be the fight to the finish, and, as anticipated, so far so good. Tappan Zee fired the first shot across the bow. The Dutchmen toyed with defending Section 1 champion PEEKSKILL in an eye-popping double-digit loss, which, according to All-NYS senior G Jaden Chavis, served as an early wake-up call for Coach Tyrone ‘Sea Dawg’ Searight’s Red Devils, who were left off the initial 2024-25 NYSSWA top 20.

In the old days, Peekskill would take something like that personally, and get on the kind of run that would command our attention. Let’s see if that’s the case.

Last year’s re-awakening as a Section 1 juggernaut could provide the impetus for another Red Devil run to the Class AA Final 4 and beyond. Recent victories over LAKELAND, PANAS and the Obama School put Peekskill back on course, but, just after the new year, the Red Devils (3-1) will face a stout test from Class B heavyweight Woodlands (on Jan.3). If Chavis, and legit sidekick Isaiah Crawford, tumble against the state-ranked (No.15) Falcons, the Class AA picture would further cloud with state-ranked powers like (No.11) Tappan Zee and No.16 Undefeated YORKTOWN licking their proverbial chops, as if they aren’t already.

Peekskill handled Panas, 71-31, behind 28 points from Chavis and another 16 from Crawford.

But Yorktown is a team to keep eyes on. Husker senior G Kaden Gonzalez is showing he can hit from all three scoring sectors, providing a rim-runner, a mid-range game and a distance dialer.

In a 42-37 triumph of LAKELAND, Gonzalez (18 points, 7 rebounds) pounced while Colin Worden (12 points, 6 rebounds) and Aidan Flynn (4 points, 12 rebounds) did more than enough to hold off Lakeland’s Anthony Attanasio (10 points).

Gonzalez, among the top two-sport athletes in the state, has lit things up, including a career-high 43-point effort in a 58-48 win over AAA OSSINING. He’s averaging well over 25 PPG during a torrid 3-0 start for the Huskers. TZ is still the team to beat, but MAHOPAC is hoping to make some noise after a 3-1 start, which included Saturday’s 72-57 win over host SOMERS. It’s entirely possible that Mahopac will stumble like it did in the Greeley setback, given all the youthful Wolf Pac lost to graduation, but junior swingman Matt Reilly, who has morphed from a pure forward to a point forward out of necessity, was all business against Somers, draining a career-high 24 points to go with 14 boards. Junior wing Drew Lichtenberger added another 18 points to provide a 1-2 punch the Tuskers (0-3) could not match, though Somers G Phil Santore (32 points) tried, along with Chris Spano (12).

BREWSTER has dropped four of its last five games to fall to 2-4, including Wednesday’s 64-45 loss to Clarkstown North, in which Bear Kevin Francis scored a team-high 17 points.

WALTER PANAS improved to 3-3 after its 46-43 win over Class A HEN HUD. The improving Panthers were paced by Kaydin Terralavoro (12 points), Isaiah Wallace (11 points) and ZJ Smith (11 points) while the Sailors (1-5) saw Hunter Kennedy-Brown (14 points), Jack Hiltsley (11) and Joey Abboud (10 points) all go for double digits.

CLASS A

Here’s what else we learned over the course of the first two weeks: State-ranked (No.4) BYRAM HILLS is who we thought they were, and then some. Coach Ted Repa’s undefeated Bobcats (6-0) have absolutely crushed it out of the gate, lowering the boom on the likes of their first six foes by a combined 363-242 count.

“The boys are off to a strong start, but major challenges are ahead, which is good,” Coach Repa admitted. “Scarsdale at the County Center next as we return from break kicks it off, which should be exciting. We still have some wrinkles to iron out, but we like where we are right now. Hopefully, we can stay healthy and have a strong showing moving forward.”

With state-ranked (No.18) AAA Scarsdale, HM Class AA Rye, (No.25, AAA) Newburgh Free Academy and Tappan Zee on the recent horizon (between Jan.4-17), Byram Hills will surely be battle tested for the potential postseason battles with state-ranked (No.11) WESTLAKE and (No.17) PUTNAM VALLEY, which have high hopes, though neither had enough to hold off Class B heavyweight Dobbs Ferry in recent losses to the soon-to-be state-ranked Eagles, who, in sharp-shooting sniper Anthony Ficarrotta, might have the top scorer in class, if not the section when all is said and done. Dobbs got dudes, who can do damage, making Class B, which looks like another wild run for the roses. But Byram Hills, the defending Class A champion, is clearly the team to beat in Class A as we head toward the new year.

Prior to it, Bobcat senior G Chris Amenedo was selected as last week’s Con Ed Scholar Athlete of the Week, chosen by a panel of athletic directors and coaches for his achievements in and out of the classroom. The multi-sport athlete (All-NYS soccer) has reached new levels, in this his senior year.

Byram’s 56-29 resounding win over Pearl River was a direct reference to its defensive ability. Junior G Max Miller struck from the perimeter while C Zach Efobi controlled the paint. A balanced attack was led by Amenedo (16 points), Brody Ceisler (11), Wolf (11) and Efobi (9).

PLEASANTVILLE is off to a sluggish 1-4 start, but the Panthers usually seem to figure it out by the midway point.

CLASS B

BRIARCLIFF is off to a 3-3 start, including last week’s 60-25 road win at Hastings before falling to Hackley, 47-39, in the William F Plunkett Jr. Christmas Classic at the County Center. Against Hastings, Xavier Prekelezaj earned the hard hat honor with four wall-ups, nine rebounds, two deflections and two steals after G Luke Lawler earned the nod with one charge, one chest- up, 10 rebounds and a deflection in a 73-41 win over VALHALLA ( 0-2), which hopes to get into the swing of things after the new year.

HALDANE improved to 2-1 on the year after its shelling of Hamilton, 58-35.

Luke Bozsik (27 points), Fallou Faye (13), Zane Del Pozo (9), Nate Stickle (5),

Connor Keegan (2) and Ryder Griffin (2) all scored for the reigning Class C champions, now in Class B for the first time ever.

CHSAA NOTES – Kennedy Catholic freshman Se’nre Tuitt knocked down a career-high 16 points in a 60-46 loss to visiting Tappan Zee Friday. The 5’-6” pint-sized point guard with mega-handles has more heart, hustle and hoops IQ than many seniors on the state-wide circuit #TrustMe #EyesOn.

Examiner-Area Top 10 Hoops Poll

(No offense intended, useless polls just make for good reading)

No.1 BYRAM HILLS – State-ranked (No.4) Bobcats are the class of Class A, and we stand here before you today to declare Coach Repa’s club a legit challenger for a state title.

No.2 PEEKSKILL – TZ served as a wake-up call but the Chavis/Crawford combo will prove lethal over the course of time, so we’d predict a TZ vs. Peeky thing again sometime down the road while the state pollsters decide if the snubbed Red Devils can’t plant their flag again or a just a one-year wonder #DoutbIt.

No.3 YORKTOWN – State-ranked (No.16) Huskers are off to a terrific start minus the capabilities of injured F Ryan Duffy (broken foot), who is set to return in mid-January. When Gonzalez delivers the goods, which is often, and Duffy returns at full strength, Yorktown will be a pain in some @$$es.

No.4 PUTNAM VALLEY – It’s not likely the state-ranked (No.17) Tigers (3-1) hold this spot for too long #PleaseProveMeWrong, but given wins over Fox Lane and Somers, this is where we are just before we roll into 2025. That said, somebody best step up defensively to dial back dudes like Class B heavy Dobbs Ferry sniper Anthony Ficarrotta (42 pts, 11 rebounds) if the Tigers are gonna stake a claim in Class A.

No.5 FOX LANE – Routed Tuckahoe, 57-42, when the boys went off: Ethan Mayers (9 P, 6 A, 3R), Arthur Shevick (30 P, 3A, 5 R, 2 steals), Mac Keller (2P, 6R), Eli Daglio (2P, 1A, 5R), Owen Baker (12P, 5R), Logan Mammola (2P, 1A, 2R) and Janak Bain (2A, 9R). Previous loss to Put Valley is a tad concerning #NotGonnaLie.

No.6 GREELEY – Quakers (3-2) will come out of the break on Jan.4 with the test we will all be waiting for against Yorktown, but in the meantime the tournament field of host Mahopac, Put Valley and Carmel at the Wolf Pac tourney this weekend provides some rather tasty niblets #BeThereorBeSquare.

No.7 WESTLAKE – Wildcats are bound to make some noise in Class B with Marcus Jackette and Brayden Lingeza stealing thunder, but that stink-eye 22-point tumble to Dobbs Ferry should stick in your collective craw.

No.7A MAHOPAC – Jury is still out due to a consistent distance scoring threat, but Wolf Pac have outworked some teams during a gritty 3-1 start. Mahopac can make a major statement this weekend when it hosts Carmel, Put Valley and Greeley at Pac holiday tourney.

No.8 BRIARCLIFF – Class B is deeply intriguing, given the characters involved: state-ranked (No.15 ) Woodlands, (No.14) Blind Brook and (HM) Dobbs Ferry – which may have the best scorer in all of Class B in Ficarrotta – are all legit challengers. Ficarrotta, who has already roasted and toasted Put Valley and Westlake, is a rising All-NYS prep, who can, at any time, go off for the 42 he did against PV in a 68-61 Eagles’ win.

No.9 CARMEL – Snooze if you must on these sleepy Rams, but I’ll stake my rep on these guys going .500 or thereabouts when they get healthy and all is said and done (and that is a major limb to go out on given their actual history) #DontLetMeDown #Beatles.

No.10 WHITE PLAINS – Outta past respect, yes, but a 20-point loss to Eastchester (no knock on the Eagles), all due respect, is a major dingleberry that could hang for quite some time should the Tigers (0-1) not erupt out of the break.

ANDY JACOBS/DAVID TABER/CHRIS SMAJLAJ/RAY GALLAGHER PHOTOS