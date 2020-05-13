Eagle Scout Project Captures Proud Local Veterans’ Stories on Video

By Clever Streich

In every community there are heroes who have served the United States military but never have had the opportunity to share their story. They’re honored in parades, dinners and ceremonies on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. But we need to discover who these people are and what they accomplished.

I wanted to hear from the members of the Mount Kisco American Legion, men who had protected our rights and freedoms as Americans, and I had the chance to present their stories for my Eagle Scout service project.

I had grown up down the street from the Moses S. Taylor American Legion Post 136. I have attended many events at the hall, including with the Boy Scouts. As I grew older, I recognized the importance of the men and women at the American Legion.

As a future communications major in college, I decided to make my project’s statement through media. “Proud to Serve: The Mount Kisco Veterans Story” is a documentary featuring interviews with five local veterans representing each branch of the military who served in conflicts from World War II to the War on Terror. Framed around Veterans Day 2019 during the annual 24-hour honor guard outside Mount Kisco Village Hall, we get to meet these veterans through personal firsthand accounts.

“It was important for me to show others what the Legion is about and what our military services do,” said Rodger Guest, a Coast Guard veteran and current commander of Post 136.

During his interview, Guest recounted life-changing memories in boot camp, enduring rigorous exercise to achieve top physical condition.

“I want to show this film to my family, friends and some veterans I know,” said Eric Thompson, a Vietnam era draftee.

Growing up in the Bronx, Thompson received a subway token in the mail from the U.S. Draft Board, “so Uncle Sam gave you no excuse not to go.”

As an Army radio teletype operator, he specialized in Morse code during his time in the service. The newest member of the Post, Thompson encourages recruitment. “Every vet should consider becoming a member of the American Legion,” he said.

The nearly 45-minute film features 97-year-old Army Air Corps mechanic Peter “Barney” Bambase, former Mount Kisco mayor and Marine Michael Cindrich and Navy man Constantino Procopis. Their stories cover topics such as race relations, homecomings, culture shock and loss.

Behind the scenes, the production crew was composed of my fellow Troop 1 Boy Scouts and several of my high school peers. For the majority of the crew, this was their first experience in the world of filmmaking.

During this project, I became aware of an important parallel that existed between the veterans and our crew. Each serviceman spoke of the camaraderie they felt during their service and afterward at the Legion, making friends and experiencing challenges in new environments. Each was branching out at a young age, just as my friends and I were in helping bring the film to life without any prior experience. By venturing into the unknown, we all took risks and stepped out of comfort zones.

The crew built an interview set and operated lighting rigs, microphones and camera equipment. Team members ranged from 11 to 18 years old, with more than 15 participants helping throughout the process, generating over 300 community service hours.

“One of my favorite experiences was recording the Veterans Day ceremony,” said Toriana Sauro, a Fox Lane High School senior who served as one of the interviewers on set. “This movie was made for the best reasons and we were all together as a team. I really felt a part of something special.”

Maya Stark, a Fox Lane sophomore, had a meaningful experience on set.

“We should all be extremely grateful to live in a country where we are free and we owe that to the people who fight for this country,” said Stark, the film’s assistant director. “It was nice to be able to work with people that I love toward something that will benefit our community.”

I am grateful to the servicemen for sharing their stories, and thank everyone who assisted with this project and helped foster the community we created along the way.

To watch ‘Proud to Serve,’ visit www.proudtoservemovie.com and hear the stories of these local heroes who feel truly honored to have served our country and continue to serve their fellow veterans at the American Legion.

Clever Streich is a Fox Lane High School senior who is on the verge of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.