E. Post Road 7-11 Gets Board Approval

The Site Plan for a 7-11 store at 26 E. Post Road in White Plains was approved by the Planning Board at its Nov. 21 meeting.

Previously, remediation of a spill on the site, a former gas station, had been completed and closed by the DEC.

The 7-11 will be constructed at the corner of Brookfield St. and E. Post Road, facing the White Plains Hospital.

The Zoning Board of Appeals had already given a parking variance for reduced parking, considering that the retail space is small (24 square feet), customers have a quick turn around time within the store and that many customers of the 7-11 will be pedestrians coming from the hospital. Hours of operation will be 24/7.

The Zoning Board of Appeals also allowed the project to remove a loading area from the site’s parking area, which the Board requested be removed from the drawings.

The project representative explained that deliveries to all 7-11 stores are made by vans that do not require much space. Deliveries are expected to be made during the evening hours.

A crosswalk from the White Plains Hospital is being investigated for pedestrian safety. If one is constructed, it will require county approval.