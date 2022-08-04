DWI Charge for Elmsford Man Going Wrong Way on Saw Mill

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An Elmsford man was charged last week with a DWI (driving while intoxicated) after a Westchester County Police officer intercepted him driving the wrong way on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers.

A police officer was patrolling the parkway driving northbound near Palmer Road July 26 at 4:07 a.m. when he observed an Audi sedan coming at him in the wrong direction of travel. He let the vehicle pass him in the left lane of travel, made a U-turn and pulled the driver over a short distance away.

The driver, Daniel Marino, 30, of Town Green Drive, had an odor of alcohol on his breath and told the officer he was driving home to Elmsford from Manhattan. He was taken into custody after failing a roadside field sobriety test.

He was charged with a felony count of DWI because he has a previous DWI conviction in the past 10 years. He was also charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd Degree, a misdemeanor, and was issued summonses for operating an unregistered vehicle and for driving the wrong way.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Yonkers City Court on Aug. 8.

“Several other vehicles came northbound on the parkway right after our officer stopped this car. They would have been directly in the path of this wrong-way, intoxicated driver,” said Acting Westchester County Department of Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor. “This traffic stop and arrest averted a potential tragedy.”