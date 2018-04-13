Dutchess County Exec. to Run for NY Gov.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, whose county neighbors Putnam, announced his bid for New York governor last week as the Republican begins an underdog campaign in the heavily Democratic state.

Molinaro, who made his announcement on April 2, will go into the state GOP convention in hopes of getting the Republican endorsement over state Sen. John DeFrancisco. DeFrancisco, a Republican who represents parts of Central New York, announced his intention to run months ago.

Whoever gets the GOP nomination would likely face Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is facing a Democratic primary against Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon.

Molinaro originally said he wasn’t going to run for the top job in the state, but changed his mind and kicked off his campaign at Tivoli village hall where he was once mayor.

Taking aim at dysfunction under the Cuomo administration, Molinaro said he would end “pay to play” politics and strip out hidden costs in state government.

“We can make government more efficient, we can provide meaningful mandate relief to local governments and school districts, we can cut property taxes, real meaningful property tax relief and provide the services our residents deserve,” Molinaro said during his announcement speech.