Dr. Pontone Joins White Plains Hospital as Associate Medical Director for Ambulatory Quality & Physician Services

White Plains Hospital has appointed Dr. Gregory Pontone as Associate Medical Director for Ambulatory Quality & Physician Services, where he will be responsible for working with the Hospital’s clinical and administrative teams to advance the quality of outpatient care. He will also continue to practice cardiology two days a week, seeing patients at the Hospital’s Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery.

An administrator and cardiologist for nearly 20 years, Dr. Pontone joins the Hospital from NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group in Queens, where he most recently served as Chief Ambulatory Quality and Patient Safety Officer, as well as an attending cardiologist and Director of Outpatient Cardiac Services. He received his medical degree from Tufts University’s School of Medicine and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Hofstra University’s Frank G. Zarb School of Business.

“We always say quality is our North Star at White Plains Hospital, and Greg’s commitment to patient safety and high-value care makes him an excellent addition to our organization,” said Dr. Michael Palumbo, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at White Plains Hospital. “Greg’s experience developing and implementing quality and safety programs will be an asset to our hospital as we remain focused on evolving our programs and services to meet our community’s growing healthcare needs.”

