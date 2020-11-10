DOT to Begin Eight-Month Project on Saw Mill Parkway This Week

The Saw Mill River Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the Sprain Brook Parkway and Grant Street in Pleasantville to begin improvements, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) advised last week.

The project, scheduled to start this week, weather permitting, is expected to last for about the next eight months, according to the DOT.

Work includes replacement of two bridges over the parkway and to elevate the roughly 1.3-mile portion of the roadway. A traffic pattern change, which will see motorists shifted slightly to the east, will allow crews to elevate the stretch of highway and replace two bridges that carry the parkway over the Saw Mill River near the Marble Avenue exit.

Elevation of the roadway is necessary to meet 100-year flood projections and drainage improvements. In past years, that stretch of roadway was prone to flooding and closures during persistent or heavy rains.

The DOT urges motorists to slow down and drive responsibly when moving through the work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.