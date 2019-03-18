‘Donuts’ on Brewster HS Field Lead to Extensive Damage

In what might be a leading contender for young and stupid crime of year, four local residents were arrested and charged after they went for a joyride on the Brewster High School baseball field earlier this month.

Cole Crandell, Tino Surace, Brian Milano and Nicholas Leahy, all 19, face charges after they were accused of doing “donuts” on the baseball field in the wee morning hours of March 10, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. When two deputies arrived at the scene, the vehicle was stuck on the field that still had a decent amount of snow on the ground, authorities said.

Further inspection revealed that the vehicle caused about $1,000 worth of damage to the field, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crandell, the driver of the vehicle who apparently did his best NASCAR impersonation, was charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, a class E felony, and trespassing, a violation. The other three teenagers–Surace, of Southeast, Milano, of Southeast, and Leahy, of Patterson–whom were passengers in the car, were only charged with trespassing.

Crandell, of Southeast, was taken to Putnam County Correctional Facility for processing and was arraigned in Southeast Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance, pending a future court date. Surace, Milano and Leahy were issued appearance tickets that must be returned to the Southeast Justice Court. Future court dates will be scheduled for the four teenagers at a later date.