Don’t Wait to See Your Physical Therapist

By Katie Streeter

The past year and a half has been very taxing, both mentally and physically. People are working from home now more than ever before due to the pandemic and it has taken its toll. Physical therapy is a great option to alleviate some of these aches and pains and it may be easier to make an appointment than you think; it’s called Direct Access and it takes some of the stress out of the process.

In the past, patients were required to see a physician and get a prescription to see a physical therapist. This understandably made it more difficult, due to this additional step, and most likely made people push off getting therapy due to the inconvenience.

But in January 2015, all 50 states adopted Direct Access (with certain restrictions from state to state), which allows patients to see a physical therapist without a prescription. Health care is expensive, as we all know, so if a patient can seek physical therapy services without excessive tests and referrals from specialists, costs can be cut significantly.

Understandably, there was some backlash from the medical boards when Direct Access was proposed. For one thing, it was argued that physical therapists did not have enough training to diagnose a patient’s symptoms. Previously, PT students graduated with a master’s degree.

But in January 2016, the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) made the doctorate in physical therapy the required degree for all students. That meant in addition to the four years of science-based undergraduate curriculum, a PT student now had to complete three to three-and-a-half years of graduate courses. These courses include neuroscience classes, pharmacology, cardiopulmonary and musculoskeletal disorders, prosthetics and orthotics, health promotion and wellness and much more. Combining this coursework with the continuing education that a physical therapist must complete every few years to maintain their license ensures that the patient is getting the best, knowledge-based care possible to diagnose and treat their condition.

Some frequently asked questions that arise when it comes to Direct Access usually concern finances. What will Direct Access cost me? Is it more expensive in the end?

Cost is always a concern when it comes to seeing a practitioner of any kind. The best approach to take before choosing a provider you want to see is to check your benefits. Make sure that your health insurance doesn’t require a prescription for PT in the end. A very small percentage of health insurance companies do require a prescription, but it is not the norm.

There may be the requirement of a co-pay for your visit but by eliminating the physician visit, expenses are kept low. Almost all insurance companies will reimburse your PT visits under Direct Access for a set number of days or length of time depending on the state that you’re in. For New York, you may see a physical therapist for 10 visits or 30 days, whichever comes first. After that, a patient may be referred to a physician for further assessment if their symptoms have not subsided or if a more aggressive course of treatment is required. At that time, if the patient needs further physical therapy, a prescription would then be required.

Times are tough and uncertain, but your health and physical well-being shouldn’t have to take a back seat because of a complicated system. Direct Access has been a significant step forward in the health care world and allows for most everyone to take their health and recovery into their own hands and get back on the road to a pain-free life.

Katie Streeter is one of the physical therapist assistants that treats patients at ProClinix Sports Physical Therapy & Chiropractic office in Ardsley. For any questions regarding Direct Access, contact our health care administrative team at 914-202-0700 or at admin@proclinix.com.