Donate Prescription Eyeglasses and Change Someone’s Life

White Plains Lions Club Changing Lives, One Pair at a Time.

In just about any home, one can find a pair of eyeglasses that are no longer being used. That same pair of eyeglasses can change another person’s life. Recycled glasses are distributed to people in need in communities where they will have the greatest impact.

The White Plains Lions Club is holding a prescription eyeglass drive on July 3 during the White Plains Independence Day celebration at White Plains High School. Visit their table from 6 to 8 p.m. under the scoreboard in the field. Look for the Lions Club banner.

Help a child read. Help an adult succeed in their job. Help a senior maintain their independence.