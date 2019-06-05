Domino’s Pizza, Yorktown

Long Island resident Shamol Haque, the chief financial officers for 10 Domino’s Pizza restaurants, wanted to make two things clear to the public last week.

First, Domino’s serves more than only pizza, and second, a sole corporate entity does not own and operate its individual restaurants, Haque explained.

Haque explained that his wife, Mili, owns the 10 local restaurants. However, he added, “It’s really a family business.”

The couple already has two children, Ariana, 10, and Jibreel, who is 21 months old, and his wife is pregnant, Haque said.

Haque said his wife has been working for Domino’s restaurants for many years as an assistant manager, manager and ultimately as a supervisor before purchasing her first restaurant in the chain. “My wife has been working with Domino’s for 21 years,” Haque said. About a month ago she purchased five Domino’s that are operating in Brooklyn, her husband noted.

Before purchasing and renovating the property that would become the Yorktown Domino’s, his wife opened a Domino’s in Mahopac about two years ago because the family wanted a business presence in the Hudson Valley, Haque said.

Haque said Domino’s are owned and operated by individuals like his family. Another misconception that the public may have about Domino’s is that its menus are limited to pizzas, Haque said. His family’s restaurant does offer 12 specialty pizzas, including the Philly Cheese Steak, the MeatZZa and the Wisconsin 6 Cheese, as well as opportunities for customers to make their own pizzas by choosing from among 24 toppings. But the restaurant also offers breads, seven sandwiches, five penne pasta dishes, salads and desserts, Haque said.

The Yorktown Domino’s offers several specials as a way to maintain its current customers and to “draw new customers, Haque said. For example, the Carryout Special is a large five-topping pizza for $9.99, the Lunch Special, which is a 10-inch pizza, penne pasta or an oven baked sandwich, is $4.99 and the $19.99 Perfect Combo includes two medium one-topping pizzas, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists, 16 Parmesan Bread Bites and a two-liter soda.

“We want to offer good quality” at reasonable prices, he said.

The Yorktown Domino’s Pizza is located at 1871 Commerce St. For more information, call 914-352-7200. The Mahopac Domino’s Pizza is located at 926 Route 6. For more information, call 845-314-1400.