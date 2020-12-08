Domestic Dispute Turned Manhunt Leads to Arrest of Peekskill Teen

A domestic dispute turned multi-agency manhunt resulted in the arrest of a Peekskill teen Sunday night.

Charges are currently pending against 19-year-old Jacob Ruffin, who was found in possession of a handgun upon his arrest, according to the Peekskill Police Department. He was also in violation of his probation, Chief Donald Halmy said in a press release.

On Sunday around 3:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a domestic dispute involving Ruffin and his girlfriend, where Ruffin was reportedly in possession of a handgun. Ruffin was later spotted on the 1300 block of Howard Street and foot pursuit with responding officers ensued, police said.

With the assistance of multiple outside law enforcement agencies, including Westchester County Police, New York State Police, Yorktown Police Department, MTA PD, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, a perimeter was established. Ruffin was found hiding on the porch of resident living on the 1400 block of Main Street in Peekskill, police said.

Ruffin was arrested and the handgun was also recovered, police said, adding that his girlfriend and child were confirmed to be safe and unharmed. Halmy said that initial reports Ruffin abducted his girlfriend and child at gunpoint was subsequently found to be unsubstantiated.

Ruffin is being held at the Peekskill Police Department awaiting arraignment on a probation violation, but police said additional charges are expected.