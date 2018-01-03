Dog Protection Legislation Moving Forward in Southeast

The Southeast town board is moving closer to passing legislation to protect dogs that could go into effect in February. The proposed law would place restrictions on tethering dogs. The legislation would allow tethering of dogs only if the dog was six months of age or older; the tether must be at least five times the length of the dog; the tether must be specifically designed for dogs; the tether would be required to be attached to a proper collar or harness; the tether would need to weigh no more than one-eighth of the dog’s weight; the tether would have to allow the dog to move around; tethering would not be allowed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.; a dog could only be tethered for no more than one hour when the temperature is below 40 degrees and above 85 degrees; tethering would not be allowed in extreme weather such as snow storms, heavy wind or heavy rain unless the animal could have access to a shelter; and tethered animals must have access to non-frozen water and nutritious food in sufficient quantities.

If the proposed law was violated, a dog owner would be issued a town court appearance ticket by a dog control officer, code enforcement officer, or a police or peace officer, including one from the SPCA. The penalties for violating the proposed law would be a fine of between $25 and $100 for the first violation; a fine of between $50 and $200 for the second violation; and fines of between $75 and $300 for subsequent violations.