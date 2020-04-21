Doctors Are Left Jittery About Their Health and Their Families

Dr. Marc S. Arkovitz

I work in a hospital that is starting to see a surge in cases and deaths from COVID-19.

As a pediatric surgeon I am not working directly with many affected patients. Luckily, most children who get infected are either asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic.

But there are a few, and now the doctors are starting to get infected and several areas in the children’s hospital are being used to treat adults. It’s just a matter of time until we all start treating them.

Some of my colleagues have chosen to live away from home in an effort to protect their families. I am still living at home. I have a routine to try and minimize any potential exposure to my family. I change into scrubs as soon as I enter the hospital and change out immediately prior to leaving. I wear at least two masks at all times, three when I am in the operating room, and I’m never without gloves. I am almost constantly applying Purell to my hands and making sure to stay a safe distance from colleagues and patients.

My behavior borders on obsessive-compulsive. I call my wife to let her know when I will be home and make sure no one is around. I undress as soon as I walk in the door, put my clothes in a plastic bag, then immediately into the wash, and go straight to the shower.

But right now, COVID-19 isn’t infecting my family. It’s abandoning them.

My father died suddenly when I was young. It was one of the defining moments in my life – and not in a good way. I have done everything in my life to try and avoid doing that to my children. That was before COVID-19.

Now, who knows? My biggest worry is that I will get infected and die from this, leaving a wife and five children. Will my three-year-old daughter even remember me? My 10-month-old definitely won’t. Do I have enough life insurance? Probably not, but can I get more now? Who will take care of them when I am gone? It seems to me like it’s just a matter of time until I get infected; not if, but when. All I can do is hope that it is a milder form.

Our neighbor, an older doctor who was working right up until the day he got sick, has just had a major neurological event and will most likely never wake up. I am in good health and young enough but people much younger than me are dying from COVID-19.

I am overcome with sadness when I think about leaving them. How will my sons grow up without a father? Who will teach them about life? My oldest is eight years old. Who is going to help him negotiate becoming a man?

There have been so many times I wished I could ask my father for advice or help. I always have looked forward to helping my children so that they won’t make the same mistakes I did. All I can do now is hope and pray.

Remember this the next time you are thinking about ignoring social distance rules: These rules don’t only protect you; they protect those around you and those who might care for you and their families.

Dr. Marc S. Arkovitz is a pediatric surgeon at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla and associate professor of surgery and pediatrics at New York Medical College.