Disbandment of WIC Close to Done Deal

Personnel director Paul Eldridge said the county would do its best to help the employees who are in danger of losing their jobs find work elsewhere, whether that be in Putnam government or perhaps at Open Door. Some WIC program workers could even find other jobs in the health department as some of their colleagues plan to retire soon, Eldridge said.

“If this (WIC disbandment) occurs, we’re going to work our butts off to make sure we give them as many opportunities as possible,” Eldridge said.

County fiscal manager William Orr explained there was always “a thought” to disband WIC, but after a nutritionist left earlier this year creating a vacant position, the county decided to explore discontinuing the entire program rather than fill that position. Finance commissioner William Carlin said when the county originally started WIC decades ago, Putnam was a rural county and there was no other organization that could provide these services. Now, non-profits like Open Door exists to fill these needs. WIC is not a New York State mandated program.

While health commissioner Dr. Michael Nesheiwat said he values the WIC employees at the health department, sometimes you have to “sacrifice the part to protect the whole.”

“Open Door can offer a lot more services than we can offer,” Nesheiwat said. “It’s really a one-stop institution for full services. The health department can’t compete with that.”

But at least one lawmaker fought back against losing WIC.

Legislator Nancy Montgomery, the sole Democrat on the board, butted heads with just about every other lawmaker over shifting WIC services. She argued there were still too many unanswered questions about the move, including how residents from the west side of the county would travel to Brewster where Open Door is located. Currently, the county sets up shop in different towns to make it more convenient for participants to get to. Montgomery also said she heard wait times at Open Door are “astronomical.”