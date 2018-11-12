Direction, Future of Nation Debated at WCC President’s Forum

Five accomplished journalists and political analysts identified the country’s most pressing issues and need for unity during an annual event held at Westchester Community College on Sunday.

The school’s 33rd annual President’s Forum featured CNN New Day co-anchor and Armonk resident John Berman; Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary to George W. Bush; Fordham University Professor Dr. Christina Greer; campaign strategist Alexis Grenell; and campaign consultant and political analyst Doug Shoen.

Throughout the two-hour forum, panelists discussed the current issues facing the country and where the nation is headed as President Donald Trump continues to spiral in controversy. They all agreed the country is divided.

Shoen stressed that a deep-rooted opposition to Trump has prevented policymakers from focusing on resolving significant issues, such as immigration while Berman suggested the Trump administration has motivated millions of Americans to become more engaged in politics.

“People are more engaged because of Trump, for better or worse,” Berman said. “On the other hand, if we’re blaming everybody for a lack of unity then we’re really blaming nobody.”

Berman added that Trump’s agenda has derailed the country from uniting.

“We are fighting with ourselves and we cannot agree on common-purpose basic principles,” Shoen said.

Greer said Trump has gone beyond the limits of how a president should act and lead. She said people of color and women rely on the government for protection and are now seeking support from their state representatives because they can no longer trust the federal government to protect their rights.

“This is a constitutional crisis for many people,” Greer said. “We haven’t had a president like this ever.”

A consequence of Trump is more people voting Democratic since his election, Fleischer said. But he warned that if the country goes too far left in its political ideology then Trump will have a good chance of being re-elected in 2020.

While the discussion centered on division and unity, panelists briefly touched upon how CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta had his press pass revoked by the Trump administration last week following tense questioning with the president and an altercation with a White House intern.

Berman said the attention surrounding Acosta’s situation has limited the coverage on the real issues that took place during his press conference.

Greer said Trump has stifled the press, but Fleischer suggested that while Trump fights with the media too much, he is defensive based on the unfair scrutiny he’s received since his election.

Fleischer cited several instances throughout history that have instigated anger and frustration within society. He said the nation is in an age of exaggeration where people spread hatred, disrespect and blame when things happen that they oppose. He stressed the need for people to respect each other’s opinions, despite who they voted for in the 2016 presidential election.

“This is a phase we’re going through, and it won’t last, and the next candidate that follows him is likely going to be a unifying candidate,” Fleischer said. “We have a noisy democracy, and throughout history there has been contentious crisis and we have emerged through it.”

The president’s forum is an annual public event featuring a distinguished panel of politicians, journalists and historians focusing on important public issues such as the media, foreign affairs, the economy and education. All proceeds from the event support student scholarships and important academic programs and services at Westchester Community College.