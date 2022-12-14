Diana Preparing to Take Over as Supervisor in Yorktown

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

On Jan. 1, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater will be heading to Albany to serve in the State Assembly following his decisive victory on Election Day. Taking the reins in Yorktown will be Deputy Supervisor Tom Diana, who has served on the Town Board since 2015.

“There’s a reason he’s my deputy supervisor. He understands this town,” Slater, who has been the town’s chief executive for four years, said recently of Diana. “He’s served the town as a councilman and a police officer. At the end of the day, he’s about protecting the residents.”

A third generation Yorktown resident, Diana, 65, served as a police officer in Yorktown, Cortlandt and Westchester County. He has owned a heating oil business for years, but said his wife and son-in-law will be taking over the business once he becomes supervisor.

“I’m going to be a full-time supervisor. I’m here to do the work of the people,” Diana said. “I’m not Matt Slater. I’m Tom Diana. I’m going to do my best to do things in my way. I’m up to the task and I’m looking forward to it. I hope I can make the people proud.”

Diana ran unsuccessfully for highway superintendent in the past, but never ran for supervisor.

“I always thought it would be kind of cool being the supervisor,” he conceded. “I want to bring my knowledge of the town to the town. I am very proud of the accomplishments I and the boards have delivered through three administrations to the people of the Town of Yorktown. I’m excited to step into the position.”

Saying he’s “always been a pro-business kind of guy,” Diana said he plans on focusing on infrastructure and sewer projects that are needed in Yorktown.

Diana, the longest serving Town Board member, also said he plans to run for a full two-year term in November 2023 and is hopeful his colleagues will be able to reach a consensus on filling a vacancy on the board that will occur with Slater’s departure.

In the meantime, Diana is leading the final two Town Board meetings this year and thanked Slater for helping with the transition.

“Yorktown residents deserve a smooth transition of power, so that in January deputy Supervisor Diana can hit the ground running,” Slater said.