Developers Submit Zoning Petitions for Two Sites in Yorktown

Developers of the former Blue Book Network headquarters and the Field Home recently submitted zoning change petitions to the Yorktown Town Board.

Toll Brothers, Inc. is seeking zoning changes at 2448 Catherine Street to permit a 118-unit townhouse community for active adults over 55, mostly on undeveloped land next to the Field Home.

Meanwhile, AMS Acquisitions is proposing 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums for active adults over 55 at 800 East Main Street.

“For the past three years, the Town Board has been laser-focused on delivering economic vitality to Yorktown. We have strong interest from developers who are responding to the significant work that we have done to promote our community’s assets and desirability,” said Supervisor Matt Slater.

In its November 15 petition, Toll Brothers’ attorney argued that there is a need for housing that targets empty-nester adults who no longer need single-family homes, but who still want to remain in the community.

Toll Brothers is asking town officials to change the Field Home’s zoning to permit 55+ residential development.

“As the town recognized in its 2010 Comprehensive Plan, the portion of the community continues to grow in size, and thus, there is an important need to diversify housing options in Yorktown for seniors,” wrote Toll Brothers’ attorney David J. Cooper. “We want to get the ball rolling.”

Councilman Sergio Esposito expressed concern with the elimination of a practice soccer field on the site and maintained $100,000 being offered by Toll Brothers to fund another field wasn’t nearly enough.

“I don’t think $100,000 will cover a field that’s going away,” Esposito said. “Fields are very difficult to come by.”

Slater agreed, saying, “Fields are at a premium. If one is eliminated, we have to have a plan to replace it.”

AMS Acquisitions is requesting a similar change for the former Blue Book Network complex. The developer’s attorney, Mark Weingarten, argued that the empty office complex—just like many vacant or partially occupied office parks in Westchester County—needs repurposing in a very weak office market.

“This is just the start of the process,” Weingarten said.

Town officials will now begin reviewing the zoning petitions. The review process can take months, and the Town Board must hold public hearings before making any zoning-change decision.