Developer Outlines Projects to Energize Downtown Pleasantville

Representatives of a local real estate firm announced plans to transform Pleasantville’s downtown with the construction of three luxury rental buildings.

During last Wednesday’s Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce meeting, Robyn Errico and Ted Lai of Hexad Holdings LLC updated the status of the Washington Avenue Lofts project that has been under construction since last year. It will be ready to be occupied in September.

The pair also announced plans to develop two new buildings, one on Memorial Plaza and another on Washington Avenue, within the next few years.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for the village and an opportunity to take a piece of the village that has been a declining asset in many ways and that’s going to be turned around in a very significant way,” Mayor Peter Scherer said. “I could not be happier to have the team here and to see some of the projects that we thought about for a long time coming to fruition.”

The Lofts, at 39 Washington Ave., a three-story building that will consist of four retail spaces on the ground floor and 23 studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors. The building will have solar panels on the roof, a fitness center and a dog wash for residents.

A two-level parking garage with 105 spaces will be provided in the back of the building and will be equipped with charging stations for tenants with electric cars. Lai was confident the garage would provide enough parking for residents and wouldn’t impact street parking. They also plan to provide Zipcar service for residential use.

Hexad Holdings has proposed developing a four-story building at 70 Memorial Plaza next to the post office. Plans include about 70 units with retail establishments located on the ground floor and the three remaining floors dedicated for residential use. The building will be equipped with a gym, 24-hour doorman service and possibly a pool.

Lai said there will be two underground parking levels constructed for the residents’ use. He said the project is targeted for completion in 2020, depending on how quickly the local approvals are obtained.

An application was submitted to the village in early January. Hexad Holdings appeared before the Planning Commission on Jan. 17 and will also need an approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Following completion of that project, Hexad will turn its attention back to Washington Avenue. The building that contains Kimberley House and Chase Bank will be torn down to construct another 12 residential units.

Lai said he and Errico are actively searching for ideas to entice commercial tenants to occupy the storefronts. Galleries, office space or pop-up stores are among the possibilities.

“As you can tell, we’re making a long-term commitment to the village,” Lai said. “Our rental buildings will transform the village and we’re very excited to grow along with everybody here, and our goal is to create a lifestyle brand for our residents that is unmatched. We want to provide residents with all that Pleasantville has to offer.”