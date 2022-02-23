Despite Some Parents’ Frustration, Masks to Remain in WP Schools

White Plains Central School District (WPCSD) Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca underscored that the district’s mask mandate will remain in place until changes are made to state and county guidelines at the Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Feb. 15.

Although Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the local mask mandate for businesses would be lifted starting Feb. 10, she said that the mask mandate for schools would remain in effect until at least the first week in March.

According to Gov. Hochul, public health officials are set to re-evaluate after most school districts throughout New York return from the Presidents’ week break on Feb. 28.

Dr. Ricca reiterated that he nor WPCSD BOE members, teachers or school principals can set state mask and COVID-19 mitigation mandates for schools.

“I know how frustrating it is for people who really, really want masks to come off today, and I respect that,” Dr. Ricca said.

However, Dr. Ricca stressed that, as the district has done throughout the entirety of the pandemic thus far, they have followed guidelines set by the New York State Department of Health and Westchester County Department of Health.

“We’re continuing to advocate for a discernible off-ramp for parents and guardians to be able to look toward — ‘When will my child be able to go to school and not have to wear a mask? What are the indicators that I can look at? Is it case positivity rate? Is it a regional rate? Is it an arbitrary date? What is it? I need an answer,’” Dr. Ricca said, citing common questions community members may have.

Dr. Ricca said Gov. Hochul and NYS Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett are currently looking to re-evaluate the mask mandate post-mid-winter recess, a timeline he said he agrees with, especially as cases continue to decline after the Omicron surge.

“Four weeks ago, I was sending home notices that we had identified hundreds of cases of COVID-19 in our schools,” Dr. Ricca said. “After the mid-winter recess, if we come back and don’t see a similar type of spike, I think we know we’re in a different place and landscape.”

Despite Dr. Ricca’s update on the status of masks, parents expressed their frustrations during the public comment section of the BOE meeting.

Kevin Gillen, a parent of five children (two of whom are WPCSD alumni), said that, from every vantage point, his family has suffered from the district upholding its mask mandate.

While Gillen acknowledged that BOE members are in a difficult position, he expressed a want for the district to petition the state government instead of waiting for their guidance.

“We want you to tell the state that we don’t want to be a part of this generation that has effectively sacrificed our children for our grandparents,” Gillen said. “[We want you] to petition the state, [saying] we no longer want to be part of a political machine that makes decisions, not on verifiable science and logical praxis but unsubstantiated theory.”

Gillen said as leaders, the BOE cannot please everyone and should instead choose who to disappoint.

“Let’s not disappoint our teachers who have been heroes through this, but maybe we disappoint teachers’ unions. Let’s not disappoint our parents or children, but maybe we disappoint our politicians,” Gillen said. “Maybe we disappoint anyone whose unconstitutional policies, procedures, initiatives or mandates get in the way of our children’s psychological, emotional, social health and educational growth.”

Jill Kim, a White Plains resident with four students in the district, thanked BOE members for leading the community through the storm of the pandemic but stressed that the tide is now turning.

“I’m asking that you allow families to choose what is best for their own health,” Kim said. “The worst is over, our most vulnerable have been provided the tools to keep them safe, and it is time to begin a path back to normalcy and help our community heal.”

While some members of the White Plains community demonstrated their eagerness for masks to come off, Dr. Ricca reminded attendees at the meeting that, because the district is made up of thousands, everyone has a different feeling. With that, comes unique circumstances, concerns and anxieties, particularly for immunocompromised individuals and their families.

Dr. Ricca said that assuming mask mandates are lifted for schools by the state in the near future, the district will get to a place where some students and faculty will choose to still wear masks while others will not.

“What can never happen is a stratification of those who wear masks and those who don’t wear masks,” Dr. Ricca said. “That’s not who White Plains is.”

Ultimately, Dr. Ricca asked for the community’s continued patience as White Plains and other school districts wait for additional guidance from the state.

“We’re going to get there, and we’re going to get there together,” Dr. Ricca said.