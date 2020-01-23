Deputy Stabbed in the Line of Duty Discharged from Hospital

The Putnam County sheriff’s deputy who was stabbed while responding to a domestic incident in Putnam Valley earlier this week has been discharged from the hospital following two surgeries to repair a severed artery, reported Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. on Wednesday.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support of and concern for our deputy who was injured Monday morning,” said Langley. “Both of his surgeries went well. The damage was more extensive than originally thought, but the skilled surgeons at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital were able to repair the damage. His prognosis for a full recovery is good.”

The unnamed deputy was discharged Wednesday morning amongst “great fanfare,” with members of his department – and other local law enforcement agencies, first responders and hospital staff – lining the lobby. In addition, the Westchester County Police provided a helicopter fly-over.

According to Langley, at about 10 a.m. Monday, two deputies responded to a call for a domestic dispute at 52 Peekskill Hollow Road, where they found that Timothy Redmond, 25, had stabbed his father, and was still brandishing with a knife. One of the deputies attempted to subdue the man with a Taser, and during a struggle, was slashed across the arm and suffered extreme blood loss.

Redmond was taken into custody, and the officer – identified as a seven-year veteran of the department – was rushed to the hospital by a fellow deputy after attempts to stop the bleeding with a tourniquet were unsuccessful.

Redmond’s father allegedly refused medical attention.

According to news reports, this is the first time in the department’s history that a member has sustained a life threatening injury.

“His injuries they weren’t able to stabilize, so he immediately had to be brought into surgery to repair the damage that was done,” said the sheriff earlier this week. “They were able to repair the artery and stop the bleeding.”

Redmond has been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, and assault and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Langley thanked the New York State Police, Town of Carmel Police, Westchester County Police and the City of Peekskill Police for their assistance and support.

“We would also like to thank the Hudson Valley Hospital Center for all their support during this time,” said Langley. “And thank you to everyone who has sent good wishes his way. It worked.”